Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
Editor’s Note: This is an on-going story that The Daily Nebraskan will continue to report on as updates occur.
Kade Uelmen, who was booked at the Lancaster County Jail for an alleged first-degree sexual assault on March 31, is no longer an enrolled student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to Public Affairs Director Leslie Reed.
Uelmen, a previous freshman mechanical engineering major, was booked by the UNL Police Department for an alleged sexual assault that was said to have occurred at Harper Hall on Feb. 19 and was later reported on March 2.
UNLPD was unable to provide updates on Uelmen’s release or charges because it is still an open investigation, according to Sgt. Terrell Long.
An online petition was started two days ago to have Uelmen’s Regents scholarship revoked. Reed could not confirm the current status of the scholarship, however, Uelmen was listed as a recipient in April 2022.
As of Thursday night, the petition had over 400 signatures.