U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard dismissed a lawsuit on March 27 filed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Lambda Nu Chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity against Chancellor Ronnie Green and Director of Student Conduct and Community Standards Andrea Barefield.
The fraternity, commonly referred to as FIJI, filed the lawsuit in February 2022, alleging that Green and Barefield violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of the chapter.
In the lawsuit, FIJI sought a “declaratory judgment and prospective injunctive relief against Chancellor Green and Director Barefield under the Federal Declaratory Judgment Act, finding that the defendants violated their constitutional rights and directing reinstatement of the Chapter as a recognized student organization.”
The lawsuit contained claims that Green violated FIJI’s First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and association from his decision to investigate the chapter after the 2017 Women’s March, where fraternity members allegedly harassed protesters, reportedly yelling various chants including “no means yes.”
In the lawsuit, FIJI claimed the investigation and later suspension from March 2017 to August 2019 was a “pretext for unconstitutional viewpoint-based discrimination.”
In its decision to dismiss the lawsuit, the court said the fraternity had “failed to plausibly allege a connection between its protected speech and the university’s decision to revoke its recognition as a student organization.”
FIJI brought a Fourteenth Amendment claim that Chancellor Green “made stigmatizing statements” that untruthfully insinuated members of the fraternity were “punished for or guilty of crimes of moral turpitude in violation of their due process of rights.”
In August 2021, Green sent a message to the UNL community stating, “And if you’re a young man who somehow thinks this is cool — think again. It is unacceptable. No means no. And if you violate that, and we can prove it — you have no place on our campus.”
Green’s 2021 statement followed an alleged sexual assault at the fraternity’s house involving a 19-year-old male student and a 17-year-old female. No fraternity member was arrested or charged.
The alleged assault garnered national attention and a string of protests on campus followed.
FIJI also alleged in the lawsuit that Green and Barefield’s October 2021 decision to suspend the fraternity’s status as a recognized student organization until 2026 partially stemmed from their previous “political speech.”
The court said in its dismissal of the fraternity’s Fourteenth Amendment claims that Green’s statements about the incident were statements of opinion on a matter of public concern, and that they “do not imply guilt of any particular person, nor are they capable of being proved false.”
UNL Public Affairs Director Leslie Reed has not yet responded to The Daily Nebraskan’s request for comment.