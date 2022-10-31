Although the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a dry campus, 74.1% of UNL students reported consuming alcohol within a three month period in 2019. For Big Red Resilience and Well Being, helping students create safe drinking habits is the priority.
The organization hosted “Let the Good Times Roll” in front of the Nebraska Union on Thursday, October 27, seeking to provide hands-on learning experiences regarding alcohol safety in a fun and moderated environment.
“Our alcohol education is not aimed at getting people to stop drinking, but rather to be more cautious and more educated around drinking, and that's just one of the things that we want to switch with the culture on our campus,” said senior Emma Farson, a student intern with BRRWB.
The pop-up event presented a variety of activities to demonstrate information about Alcohol By Volume (ABV) in drinks, alcohol’s physiological impacts and safety tips. The intention was to draw students in with retro aesthetics and guarantee they leave more knowledgeable about drinking safely, according to BRRWB’s Alcohol and Drug Prevention Project Manager Lydia Coulson.
One activity tasked students to pour their own alcohol. Using representations of types of alcohol, such as wine, beer or hard liquor, students poured their perception of a standard drink, which is the equivalent of 14 grams of pure alcohol. After each participant finished, their pours were measured against reality.
“That was really eye opening because it's like, some are a lot smaller than what I thought they would be,” said Sydney Metzler, an undeclared freshman. “Especially with hard liquor, a shot is one and a half ounces, and I put it way over.”
A standard pour of wine is 5 ounces, and beer is 12 ounces. According to Coulson, being aware of these is important for students to know precisely how much alcohol they are consuming.
“We really try not to assign a morality to these things,” Coulson said. “It's not like you're a good or bad person if you know how to pour a standard drink of alcohol. It's just that you should know what the serving size is. That way, if you're choosing to drink, you're getting exactly as much alcohol as you want and so you know how to keep yourself safe.”
Another table featured “Do you know your ABV’s?” where various images of drinks were scrambled, and students were asked to match them with their percentages. “Alcohol Jeopardy” questioned participants' knowledge on laws, safer drinking strategies and physical impacts.
Demonstrators emphasized the importance of consuming protein and organizing a safe way back home before drinking. They also focused on balancing alcohol with water and avoiding binge drinking.
“Binge drinking is considered high risk drinking,” Coulson said. “For a lot of our students, they feel like it's really normal, because they see the people around them doing that. They’re like ‘We’re in college, this is what you do,’ not realizing the harm that that can cause on them.”
Binge drinking is defined as drinking four or five — for women and men respectively — or more drinks on one occasion, and is the most deadly pattern of excessive alcohol use in the United States, according to the CDC. This behavior causes a rise in unintentional injuries, violence and chronic diseases.
Members of Big Red Resilience and Well Being also addressed fears regarding 911 calls in alcohol-related emergencies.
While UNL strictly prohibits alcohol on campus, students are protected from prosecution when reporting an alcohol-related emergency through the Good Samaritan law. This rule encourages students, specifically minors, to call for help when suspecting an alcohol overdose by protecting both the intoxicated person and the caller.
For a caller to gain immunity, they should make a good faith request for emergency medical assistance, remain on the scene until medical personnel arrive and cooperate with officials, according to the Nebraska Collegiate Defense Alliance.
“So many students do drink alcohol,” said volunteer Cooper Sheets, a senior computer science major. “I feel like it's ignorant to say otherwise, whether it'd be because they're underage or because it's a dry campus. Knowing what resources are available if they do reach an unsafe situation is important.”
Although many students choose not to drink, Coulson said it is still important to gain this information in case they may need to help someone else in the future.
Both Sheets and Farson said they hope students walk away from the event with an understanding of how to incorporate this information into a real life situation.
“We tell [students] in a lecture style situation, or we tell them via an online module, and then we expect them to be able to translate that in real life at a party,” Coulson said. “We're just skipping a bunch of steps there.”