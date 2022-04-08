The April meeting of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be held at Varner Hall Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m.
Regents will discuss resolutions to recognize Batool Ibrahim, Noah Limbach, Maeve Hemmer and Taylor Kratochvil, the 2021-22 student regents from each NU institution, according to the meeting’s agenda.
For the University of Nebraska Medical Center, regents will discuss creating the Nebraska Center for Women’s Health Research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
On academic affairs, the regents will vote to approve a Master of Science in Athletic Training through the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The board will also discuss eliminating the corresponding bachelor’s degree.
A K-6 special education major will also be up for approval in CEHS at UNL. Additionally, a graduate certificate in urban design will be discussed for the College of Architecture at UNL.
Regents will also discuss changes to the NU system’s retirement plan, an endowment for the Lied Center and approval of the budget for updates to the College of Architecture.