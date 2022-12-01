Students spun the brightly-colored wheel in the North Lobby at the College of Business on Wednesday for their chance to win a prize — only if they could correctly answer a question about mental health statistics and resources on campus first.
The “Hi, How are you?” event — hosted each month by Big Red Resilience and Well-being — promotes having more conversations about mental health, beginning with that simple question.
Abbey Ragain, the suicide prevention coordinator with Big Red Resilience and Well-being, coordinates the monthly booths, which are at a different location every month to help connect students with mental health resources.
For Ragain, the booths — filled with pamphlets, stickers and t-shirts — are a more laid-back way to promote mental health awareness.
“It’s a great time for students to have these conversations about mental health resources in more of an open and encouraging space,” Ragain said. “Partnering with student organizations, as well as student affairs offices… everyone comes together who have the goal of student well-being.”
Big Red Resilience and Well-being adopted resources from the Hi, How Are You Project early last semester as a way to spread awareness on campus and destigmatize getting help, according to Ragain.
“I think what a lot of students will get out of it is just learning about some of the resources on campus that they might not be aware of,” Ragain said.
Along with hosting the event at different locations on campus each month, Ragain said they also try to partner with different campus organizations to reach a larger audience.
This month, they partnered with the College of Business student advisory board and Out of the Darkness UNL, a suicide prevention organization. Becky Koppelman, a junior economics and supply chain major and the president of the student advisory board, said the board jumped at the chance to partner with Big Red Resilience and Well-being for the event.
“One of the goals of the student advisory board is to make sure that every student here in the college has a great college experience,” Koppelman said. “Part of that is taking care of mental well-being.”