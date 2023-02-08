Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
“Safe Drink, Safe Time,” is a pilot program that will provide strips that test beverages for drug-related substances to all of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Greek chapters.
On Wednesday, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska student government unanimously voted to fund the project, working with Test My Drink, a company dedicated to preventing students from ingesting drug-spiked beverages.
The pilot program will cost $225 to fund 580 test strips which would be distributed among each sorority and fraternity, providing 10 strips per chapter. ASUN will work with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to test the effectiveness of the strips.
Fifty strips will also be purchased for the ASUN Sexual Assault Task Force, which will provide information and strips to individuals at a booth in the Nebraska Union.
President Jacob Drake highlighted that the Department of Student Affairs, the University Health Center and Big Red Resilience and Wellbeing, among other entities, are in full support of this program.
Senator Grace McCutcheon said that, although strips will be made available to the general public, Greek life is the priority at the moment.
McCutcheon added that the goal is to not only protect women on campus but also to create a system of accountability for fraternities.
The bill highlights that 70,000 cases of sexual assault occur in Greek life each year. Women in sororities are 74% more likely to experience rape than other college women.
“So many students don't engage in Greek life because of all the things they hear on the news,” McCutcheon said. “I also wanted to protect Greek reputation because the Greek fraternities themselves can now test the drinks.”
If a strip tests positive for drugs, which is seen when a strip turns dark blue, the person affected is instructed to inform their Greek house immediately and report it to the UNL Police Department. A positive strip could also be used as evidence when prosecuting a date rape case, according to McCutcheon.
Drake also noted that underage students who might be hesitant to report a positive strip are protected under the Nebraska Good Samaritan Law.