The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union to discuss four pieces of legislation.
Government Bill 4 would continue a program placing bins outside Herbie’s Markets on campus for students to donate to the Husker Pantry with extra meal swipes at the end of the semester. The senate will allocate $65.73 to purchase posters for the program.
Government Bill 5 would have ASUN promote the “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk For Suicide Prevention” on April 24 on the Union Plaza. ASUN senators will be encouraged to wear and hand out green bandanas to raise awareness for the event.
Government Bill 6 would have ASUN support and facilitate the painting of a mural by the Multicultural Greek Council. The effort will be overseen by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. The location of the mural has not yet been determined.
Government Bill 7 would have each ASUN member complete REACH training through CAPS before next fall. REACH training teaches students to look for signs of suicide in their peers.