As both the upcoming President and Internal Vice President of the Association of Students at the University of Nebraska have grown throughout their lives, leadership and a dedication to help their community has been a consistent thread.
Paul Pechous, a junior special education major, and Lauren Kruger, a junior biological sciences major, were elected together on March 8 in a primarily uncontested election, where all but one winning candidate was a member of their party, Unify UNL.
Pechous currently serves as ASUN’s Chief of Staff, and was a senator representing the College of Education and Human Sciences the prior year. Kruger spent the current school year as the Speaker of the Senate, where she set Senate agendas and communicated legislation to students. In the previous year, she helped other students as the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates co-director.
Going into his presidential term, Pechous said he has two big changes he plans to focus on in the 2023-24 academic year.
The first that he addressed is the upcoming change in university leadership.
After UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his retirement in December, University President Ted Carter began the Chancellor Search Committee to find a successor by June 2023 when Green plans to step away.
Pechous said welcoming the new chancellor with open arms needs to be a priority. He said he was thankful for the relationship ASUN has maintained with Green, and that he will need to foster a new one with whoever is hired next.
He also addressed the $23.2 million budget deficit the university is currently facing.
As president, Pechous said he will focus on advocating for the needs of students in those conversations about potential cuts that will occur at the Board of Regents.
“That is something that is just going to play out, and we're going to be here to support students, and we're going to advocate on behalf of students,” Pechous said.
On ASUN’s side, Pechous said a major focus of theirs will be to maintain a physical presence on campus.
In conversations with students while campaigning, he often heard that they want the student government to be more present. He said he was told that most students only hear from ASUN during the month of February during elections, and then the communication fizzles out.
To combat this, Pechous said they will visit and maintain contact with Registered Student Organizations more often, be seen in the Union regularly and make themselves more accessible to students.
“That's going to be a big thing that we hope to do this year—to really make a conscious effort to reach out to students, rather than students reaching out to us,” Pechous said.
Kruger explained that much of their work will be a continuation of projects from the current administration. She said they will continue to work on their free ride share program, which will pick students up within five miles of the campus at night to combat drunk and unsafe driving.
For Kruger, one of her major focuses in her upcoming term is remaining genuine to provide transparency and understanding to students inside and outside of the ASUN senate.
Pechous similarly wants to serve and represent students as ASUN president.
“The thing I'm most looking forward to is just working with and learning from students,” Pechous said. “That's been the most rewarding part of my current position as chief of staff, so I can only imagine it's the same with becoming president. You just get to learn so much from students.”
Both Pechous, who previously attended Elkhorn South High School, and Kruger, who went to Westside High School, began their time at UNL in 2020 when all of their classes were online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pechous explained that because of this, it was difficult for many students to get involved. While scrolling through the UNL website, he said he stumbled upon the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates application, and he found a way to transition his interest in student leadership to the college level.
Kruger did the same, and the two met during their time at FCLA.
The group consists of 20 appointed freshmen who serve year-long terms to develop an understanding of ASUN and work on personal projects, according to the website.
A priority for FCLA is to have each member pass a piece of legislation through the ASUN senate, something Kruger said she struggled with at the time.
So, she thought of partnering with Pechous.
“I was like ‘Hey, Paul, I kind of know you, so do you want to work together?’” Kruger said. “I was so embarrassed, and I knew he was nice. I wasn’t taking advantage of him, but I knew he would really help me out. And he really did.”
The two went on to run for the ASUN senate, and by their junior year, they were the only two in their class on the executive team.
Pechous said he initially was on the fence about running for office, as he would have to balance the executive position with student teaching, which takes up the final semester of his major.
He talked with Jacob Drake, current ASUN president, along with other former presidents, university staff members and advisors about balancing the two priorities, and each independently told him it was doable, he said.
Pechous explained his primary interest in running wasn’t to get a fancy title or sit in Board of Regents meetings, but something else.
“Sure, it’s cool, right?” Pechous said. “But I don’t really care about it. It’s because I love the organization and I like what I get to do for other students.”
Following his decision to run, Pechous began searching for people for his executive team.
Kruger said that, due to the taxing previous election, people were initially hesitant to begin a campaign. So, when Pechous met her outside of a classroom to inform her he was running she felt a sigh of relief.
She said her decision to run as the Internal Vice President came from her history as chief of staff, planning events and being a source of communication with faculty and staff like Student Affairs.
From there, they reached out to Shivani Mudhelli, the current Chair of the Committee for Fee Allocations, to ask her to run for External Vice President. The external vice president runs for office on a separate slate than the president and internal vice president.
“If anyone brings fresh ideas to what our campaign should look like, it was her,” Kruger said about Mudhelli. “She's a really phenomenal person and just intellectually knows what ASUN is all about.”
Pechous explained that the executive team — which also includes upcoming chief of staff Natalie Hole — all bring different things to the table and are each in their roles for a significant reason.
“Something that I like about this team is that we're able to be very honest with each other,” Pechous said. “And [we can] have conversations that might be kind of hard to have sometimes, but in a very respectful way so that we're able to advocate for as many students as we possibly can.”