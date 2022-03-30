The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska met for the final meeting of the current term Wednesday night in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union to discuss legislation and inaugurate a new executive team and senate.
Jake Drake was inaugurated ASUN President, Christine Trinh was inaugurated Internal Vice President, and Alec Miller was inaugurated External Vice President.
Senate Bill 13 was passed to allow for a 15 minute break at sundown during meetings held in the month of Ramadan to allow those who practice to pray and break their fast. Sen. Miller introduced an amendment to move the beginning of the break to the time of sunset rather than a standard 8:00 p.m. start.
Two bylaw amendments discussed last week were passed by the senate as well.
Senate Bills 14 and 15 were passed to allocate $975 total to Earthstock, a month-long celebration of Earth Day held throughout the month of April, said Sen. Kat Woerner. A block party will be held on Friday, April 22 and a music festival will be held on Friday, April 29 to raise awareness about the climate crisis and spotlight local climate activist groups and causes.
At 7:30, the ceremony to initiate the new senate and executive team began. Refreshments were served, and spectators filled the gallery of the Platte River Room.
Outgoing ASUN President Batool Ibrahim introduced Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice- Chancellor for student affairs Laurie Bellows to the room.
“I was just kidding with Jake and the new all-star team that it’s not very often that I get to just sit and watch and be in awe of leadership,” Green said.
Green congratulated the outgoing officers and senators of ASUN on leading UNL through a difficult time for the university.
“What you’re doing to step up and lead in the student body, what you’re doing on behalf of the nearly 20,000 other students at this university matters,” Green said.
Bellows thanked ASUN for their work and discussed their importance.
“ASUN is a key partner in helping student affairs accomplish its goals, and your advocacy is very important,” she said.
Ibrahim then announced Sen. Andrew Donesky, a graduate student senator, as the ASUN Senator of the Year, which comes with a $1000 award.
“I didn’t ever expect to be in student government,” Donesky said, “I’m an engineer.”
However, Donesky said, he’s proud of the connections that the Graduate Student Association has made with ASUN in recent years and is excited for the future of ASUN.
Ibrahim then thanked her team and ran down their achievements across the year. She compared her experience as ASUN president to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s experience with senate confirmation this week.
“When you’re the first, you have to be the best and the bravest,” she said.
Ibrahim continued to discuss her place in history at UNL.
“Students are our only stakeholders. I know I have taken my time here not only to make history, but to rewrite it,” she said.
Outgoing Chief of Staff Cameron Collier thanked the officers he served with, and announced four new green fund members and nine Committee for Fee Allocations members.
Outgoing Internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis then introduced and administered the oath of office to incoming senators before swearing in Trinh as the new IVP.
“This is by far the hardest goodbye of my senior year,” Jarvis said.
Outgoing External Vice President Patrick Baker congratulated the incoming senators and administered the oath of office to Miller.
Finally, Ibrahim introduced Drake and swore him in as ASUN President. Drake then offered brief remarks and thanked his friends and family.