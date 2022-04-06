The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska elected its speaker of the senate and appointments board chair for the 2022-2023 term.
Sen. Lauren Kruger was elected speaker of the senate. There were no other nominees or any new nominations made during the meeting.
At the end of Kruger’s remarks, she said she believed she was the best fit for this position due to her experience and drive and hoped ASUN members would consider her for the position.
Sen. Chase Auman was elected appointments board chair. The other nominees included Sen. Natalie Hole and Sen. Ethan Dunn.
At the start of Auman’s remarks, he said that he and all ASUN representatives are ordinary people, but they can have a substantial impact.
“I believe that ordinary people are capable of achieving extraordinary things,” Auman said.
However, Auman said not everyone, specifically marginalized communities, has the opportunity to do this.
“Not everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve the extraordinary,” Auman said. “If elected, I want to do my best to right this wrong.”
No legislation was presented or passed this week.