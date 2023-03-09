In the 2023 election for the Association of Students at the University of Nebraska, students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln voted to support all 2022-23 student fee allocations.
Each allocation for the previous year was placed on the 2023 ASUN ballot for student approval, each of which the majority of students voted in support.
59.4% voted for the $3.52 allocation to The Daily Nebraskan.
62.07% voted for the $0.15 allocation to the DailerER.
68.2% voted for the $11.82 allocation to ASUN.
64.2% voted for the $6.44 allocation to the University Program Council.
69% voted for the $4.85 allocation to Lied Center Discounts.
For Fund B
60.9% voted for the $111.22 allocation to Nebraska Unions.
75.4% voted for the $110.4 allocation to the University Health Center.
74.3% voted for the $50.63 allocation to the University Health Center’s Counseling and Psychological Services.
66.67% voted for the $185.97 allocation to the Campus Recreation program.
68.2% voted for the $21.18 allocation to Campus Recreation Repairs.
71.6% voted for the $25.67 allocation to Transit Services.
61.4% voted for the $2.98 allocation to the Newspaper Readership Program.
57.96% voted for the $111.50 allocation to the Debt Services Facility Fee.
70.5% voted for the $0.03 allocation to contingencies.
In their meeting on Wednesday, ASUN voted to approve allocations for the 2023-24 school year’s student fees recommended by their Committee for Fee Allocations. Increases to Fund B would increase student fees if student enrollment remains the same next year, if approved by the Board of Regents.
In a 13-10 vote, the senate chose to increase ASUN’s proposed allocation by $7,000 to provide financial compensation to the chief of staff. This increase would make the proposed allocation the same from the previous year’s budget.
A constitutional amendment to change the voting process and have the ASUN president, internal vice president and external vice president be elected as a slate did not reach the necessary 66% amount of support to pass, with only 57.5% voting in support.
Additionally, 67.04% of students voted in support of ending the balloon release at future Husker home football games. This vote is primarily to gauge student opinion, and is not the definite factor.
This is also true for the 71.65% of students who voted to support ballot initiatives saying the University system should halt its investments in fossil fuel holding companies.