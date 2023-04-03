In their final weeks of the 2022-23 student government session, the Association of Students at the University of Nebraska voted to approve proposed student fee allocations, created new task forces and funded projects and then switched powers to the next administration.
Former President Jacob Drake ended his term as student body president and student regent by passing off the baton to former Chief of Staff Paul Pechous during the 2023-24 inauguration Wednesday.
In his year end-of-year report, Drake highlighted the work done by ASUN’s various committees and teams.
He spoke on the success that senators have had during his term working on their individual projects and how connections throughout the senate pushed everyone forward.
“Something that I knew right away when I took office was that I wanted to have really strong relationships with the people that I was going to work with, because if I wanted to make a difference, I was going to need to really know that person personally,” Drake said.
Along with Pechous, Lauren Kruger, a junior biological sciences major, was inducted as the internal vice president. Shivani Mudhelli, a senior mathematics and computer science major, was also sworn in as external vice president.
Now, ASUN’s focus is transitioning to next year’s group of elected representatives. All but one of them were members of the campaign Unify UNL, which ran mostly uncontested on the three pillars of “intentional collaboration, inclusion and transparency,” according to an Instagram post.
Each of the 29 senators inducted Wednesday ran with Unify UNL, with one member of the Committee for Fee Allocations running as an independent.
Members of Freshman Campus Leadership Associates, an appointed group of 20 freshmen, introduced 11 bills, each of which was passed by the senate.
ASUN voted to create a University Health Center Task Force, which will advocate for students in conversations relating to budget cuts being made by the University Health Center to address their budget deficit.
Currently, the health center’s projected budget deficit for 2022-23 is $2,682,091. According to the bill, the health center would not have the reserves to cover its projected net loss of $2,348,194.
FCLA members Madie Beasley and Laila Doyle wrote a bill to create the Low Income Student Task Force inside of ASUN. This group will advocate for, represent and provide resources for low-income students through free informational events and public office hours, according to the bill.
This task force will prioritize drafting bills to connect with this student demographic, as “these students may be implicitly silenced because they cannot be present at senate meetings or other student functions because they have to work or simply cannot afford to go,” the bill said.
Other FCLA members introduced legislation looking for support for a student-led pilot program focused on faculty and staff regarding racial microaggressions. This would be held through the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and based on the program’s success, this training will be continued, according to the bill.
The pilot will consist of two sessions, with the second consisting of a panel of students explaining their experiences on campus pertaining to racial microaggressions, with a focus on highlighting students’ perspectives directly with staff, according to the bill’s authors.
The senate approved bills to support further action to add N-Card provisions to vending machines around the school and encourage the Faculty Senate to allow a limited number of excused absences for students to testify at the Nebraska Legislature.
These bills were just to gauge ASUN's approval of a concept before moving forward or bringing this approval to other officials.
The senate also passed an FCLA written resolution to promote ACE courses that promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion through a graphic on their social media platforms. These are courses that engage in “diverse themes,” which include “contributions of people of color, Indigenous people, women, LGBTQ+ individuals and other historically underrepresented groups,” the bill said.
ASUN voted to allocate $1,300 from their Green Fund to host the “Envi-8-ment Fun Run,” a 5k hosted by the Environmental Studies Student Advisory Council.
The ASUN Green Fund is a grant for student projects focused on environmental sustainability, which currently has $30,000 in unused funds.
The senate also voted to allocate $5,826.07 of this fund towards the 3D Printer Waste Recycling Project. This will fund an industrial shredder and mold-making materials to recycle the waste that comes from 3D printers, according to Isaac Regier, a member of the UNL Aerospace Club.
He said he noticed their lab produced an estimated 20 kilograms of plastic a month of waste from this printer. These new materials, he said, will make it easier and more accessible for students to make products from this waste.
An Environmental Leadership Program member introduced a bill to purchase four battery recycling bins, for two to be placed inside the City and East Campus Unions. Currently, to safely dispose of certain batteries at UNL, students must find a “Universal Waste – Batteries” container or contact Environmental Health and Safety for disposal instructions.
Improperly disposed of batteries add to air and water pollution.
Clementine Ewomsan, a freshman business administration major, introduced a bill to purchase plant starter kits, which include seeds, pots and soil to distribute to students in an informational booth. The goal is to promote a connection to the environment and individual students, according to Ewomsan.
The approved allocation of $160 will purchase around 50 kits, Ewomsan said. She said they are potentially planning two different pots: one with a vegetable and another with a flower-like plant.
ASUN also voted to fund posters that will contain information about the StarTran Bus System, including graphics teaching students how to obtain and use free student bus passes and displaying campus bus routes.
During their last meeting before spring break, the senate voted to support proposed fee allocations for organizations that use student fees.
The senate approved of every allocation proposed by the Committee for Fee Allocations minus one, which would have decreased ASUN’s funding by $7,000.
Former CFA Chair Mudhelli proposed the decrease because the funds would go towards payment of the ASUN Chief of Staff, something she said students would not be in support of.
Former ASUN President Drake argued that it would be unfair to not pay the chief of staff, saying the workload might not be possible for a low-income student without financial compensation.
The senate voted 13-10 in support of the increase, which will bring the ASUN allocation back to where it was in previous years.