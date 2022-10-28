UNL officials said Wednesday they remain optimistic about their efforts toward improving diversity, despite growing racial and economic disparities shown in the 2022 State of Diversity report.
The 2022 State of Diversity, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of Diversity and Inclusion, analyzed the Office’s annual diversity report in a luncheon at the East Campus Union, which also included a discussion between professionals involved in diversity initiatives.
The report examines the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts from the previous year. Marco Barker, vice chancellor of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, explained the report during the luncheon, focusing primarily on student-related data.
Since last year, UNL’s total enrollment has declined, however, enrollment of underrepresented communities has grown for the 10th straight year, increasing from 18.4% to 19.4% . Panelist Antonio Flores, president and CEO of Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, encouraged attendees to consider the impact of COVID-19 on enrollment, especially for underrepresented students.
While the university had the capacity to shift from in-person to online classes, many students, especially those from lower-income families, did not have access to the equipment needed for educational purposes, according to Flores.
“But what COVID-19 unveiled is the food and shelter insecurity experienced by so many students at all types of colleges and universities across the country,” said panelist Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities.
Pasquerella voiced concern over the increased number of high school students questioning the value of seeking a higher education. The 2022 Nebraska Higher Education Progress Report showed a decline in Nebraska’s college continuation rate for public high school graduates, with numbers going from 71.9% in 2009-2010 to 66.9% in 2019-2020. A further examination of the decline shows particular gaps in students of color and lower-income students.
“They [UNL] need to invest in ways they have not before so that those populations feel not only welcomed and well-supported, but they really are empowered. And that's a very different thing. Empowerment of those communities,” Flores said.
Fostering an environment of continued academic excellence through both peer and faculty engagement will be a step in the right direction, according to Pasquerella.
Panelist Carrie Billy, president and CEO of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, agreed, reminding attendees the importance of growing UNL’s faculty of color.
“In terms of if you want your student body to be reflective of your state, your faculty should be representative of your state,” Billy said.
There are five main areas the university will focus on this year listed in the report: faculty diversity, inclusive leadership and learning, inclusive student excellence, university committees and capacity building and external and community engagement.
Inclusive student excellence involves developing opportunities to increase the participation of minoritized students. According to Barker, this student excellence expands beyond the students, spreading throughout the entire ecosystem of the university.
“Inclusive excellence is more than just a priority. It's a mindset that guides us towards making every person feel like they matter.” Barker said.
While these changes take time, cultivating an environment where students are met with open arms is important now more than ever to restore the public’s trust in higher education, according to Pasquerella.
“By recognizing that while we may not be moving at high speeds, that something special is still happening at Nebraska,” Barker said.