Alumni, faculty and students filled the second floor of Anderson Hall to recognize the opening of a new studio on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The new Don and Lorena Meier Studio will be of use to all College of Journalism and Mass Communications students, but it was specifically designed to house two of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s six experience labs: Nebraska News Service and Nebraska Nightly.
According to Dean Shari Veil, there had been plans of updating studios in fall of 2020, but the official plan for building the new studio came about in 2021. After 18 months of budgeting, planning, designing and building, it is almost finished.
In total, the cost ended up being around $1.3 million, according to Veil. Within the studio, new computers, green screens, news sets and more are at students’ fingertips.
To create such a large and up-to-date studio, the college reached out to alumni, industry partners and more. Two of the biggest partners in the project were Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Don and Lorena Meier Foundation.
“They [the Don and Lorena Meier Foundation] invited us to make a proposal to them, and they made up the difference in those final funds,” Veil said.
The new studio was not the only part of Anderson Hall that was refurbished. The old studio that almost all experience labs operated out of has been turned into the “Pepsi Unlimited Sports Lab”.
A staple of the COJMC is their motto, “Do from day one,” and Veil believes that the creation of the studio aligns perfectly with that.
“The industry is changing, and we need to keep up with that. We want our students to be on the cutting edge so that they are going out and teaching and training… We need to be preparing them so they can go out and take that innovation throughout the industry,” Veil said.
Due to the fact that the field of Journalism and Mass Communication is always changing, plans for updates won’t stop with the new Don and Lorena Meier Studio.
“We are looking into the potential of developing an eSports arena that would have a production studio, as well,” Veil said. “Next fall we’ll be launching ‘Production House’ which will be over in the Agency Experience Lab.”
At the end of the day, Veil is proud of each and every one that worked on the project and is ecstatic with the outcome.
“I feel very proud of our college and proud of what we’re doing for our students, and I cannot wait to see what everyone will create here,” Dean Veil said.
For Hannah Roebke, a CoJMC Ambassador, it gives her pride and excitement to be able to show prospective students what the CoJMC has to offer.
“As a journalism student, just having this new studio for everyone to use is amazing. I think that it’s really going to set us apart from other colleges,” Roebke said.
For Macy Neumeister, co-host of Nebraska Nightly, the addition of the new studio is like a breath of fresh air.
“[Previously] we were on the third floor, and it is suffering and needs help. We have had numerous equipment issues, but we made it work. We did a whole election coverage up there and it was outstanding,” Neumeister said.”I can’t even imagine what we’re going to be able to produce out of this studio. It’s going to be next level.”
To Neumeister, the new studio means that the students of the CoJMC are able to finally work at a level that their skills are at, with high end equipment that can help push them further.
“We are able to learn more and are able to work with technology that once we graduate from here, it is going to be at the same level,” Neumeister said.
This article was modified at 10:09 on Nov. 22, 2022, to correct the name of Nebraska News Service.