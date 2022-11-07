The midterm general election in Nebraska is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and polls open at 8 a.m.
A recent survey by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School shows that 40% of individuals aged 18-29 are planning on voting in the midterm election, which will match or even exceed 2018’s record youth participation. According to Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen, about 1.24 million Nebraska residents are eligible to vote this November.
Nebraska’s 2022 midterm ballot hosts a variety of issues, including two initiative petitions. The first petition — Initiative Measure 432 — would require all voters to present a valid photographic identification card before casting a ballot.
The second petition — Initiative Measure 433 — would increase the Nebraska minimum wage from $9.00 an hour to $10.50 an hour, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. The $1.50/hour increase would continue annually to account for continued increases in the cost of living.
The following list details what is included on Lancaster County’s 2022 ballot:
District 1 Congressional Ticket (two-year term)
Mike Flood, a Republican, and Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, are running for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District seat.
Flood represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives after winning the seat in the June special election. He served on Nebraska’s State Legislature from 2005 to 2013 and from 2021 to 2022. He was also Speaker of the Legislature from 2007 to 2013.
Flood’s list of priorities includes “Fighting Biden’s Socialist Agenda,” protecting life, building the wall, securing elections, creating jobs and growing rural opportunity.
Pansing Brooks has represented District 28 in the Legislature since 2014.
Pansing Brooks’ priorities include health care access for all, growing economic opportunity, reproductive freedom, voting accessibility and border security and immigration.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (four-year term)
Jim Pillen, a Republican, Carol Blood, a Democrat, and Scott Zimmerman, a Libertarian, are running for governor of Nebraska.
Pillen, with Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, hopes to “fix Nebraska’s broken property tax system,” grow Nebraska’s economy and will work to preserve conservative values.
Blood, with Lt. Gov. Al Davis, will work to promote prosperity for all Nebraskans, maintain public safety and encourage education.
Zimmerman, with Lt. Gov. Jason Blumenthal, will work to limit government involvement in education, gun control beyond the second amendment and will work to expand medical freedom.
Secretary of State (four-year term)
Bob Evnen, a Republican, is running for his second term as Secretary of State. His priorities include voting security, public safety and economic security.
State Treasurer (four-year term)
John Murante, a Republican, and Katrina Tomsen, a Libertarian, are running for Nebraska State Treasurer.
Murante is the incumbent.
Attorney General (four-year term)
Mike Hilgers, a Republican, and Larry Bolinger, a member of the Legal Marijuana NOW party, are running for Nebraska Attorney General.
Hilgers has served in the legislature since 2017, working to limit abortion and advance the Second Amendment.
Bolinger plans to use his platform to improve law reform and reduce recidivism.
Auditor of Public Accounts (four-year term)
Mike Foley, a Republican, Gene Siadek, a Libertarian, and L. Leroy Lopez, a member of the Legal Marijuana NOW party, are running for Auditor of Public Accounts.
Foley currently serves as Nebraska’s lieutenant governor under Gov. Pete Ricketts and served two terms as Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts from 2007 to 2015.
County Ticket (four-year term)
Three out of five seats in Lancaster County’s Board of Commissioners are being voted on. Sean Flowerday, a Democrat, and Rick Vest, also a Democrat, are running for their second terms.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, a Republican, is running as the incumbent against Jay Pitts, a Democrat, and Conan Thomas, a Libertarian.
Members of Legislature
The nonpartisan ticket includes six district seats open for the Nebraska Legislature, four of which are located in Lancaster County.
James Michael Bowers and Danielle Conrad, both Democrats, are running for District 46, which includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City and East campuses.
Conrad previously served on the Nebraska Legislature for the 2006 and 2010 terms.
State Board of Education District 5
Kirk Penner and Helen Raikes are running for State Board of Education.
Votes to retain judges (six-year term)
Voters will decide whether to retain Judge Michael G. Heavican on the Nebraska Supreme Court for another six-year term.
Riko E. Bishop is running for another term for the Court of Appeals in District 1.
Daniel R. Fridrich, James R. Coe and John R. Hoffert are running for another term for the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court.
Jodi L. Nelson, Joseph E. Dalton, Matthew L. Acton, Timothy C. Phillips and Laurie J. Yardley are all on the ballot to retain their positions as judges of the County Court in District 3.
Reggie L. Ryder and Roger J. Heideman are on the ballot to retain their positions as judges of the Separate Juvenile Court for Lancaster County.
Nonpartisan Ticket
Voters will also decide on members of Southeast Community College Board of Governors, as well as a variety of other school districts.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
There is one proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot this year.
A vote for the amendment would allow any city, county or other political subdivision that owns or operates an airport - such as the city of Lincoln - to use its revenue to develop commercial air travel at that airport.
A vote against the amendment would not allow the revenue to be spent in that way.