As a first step into the professional world, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will have the chance to compete in a two-day business competition for a chance to win a grand prize of $15,000.
On April 5 and 7, 48 teams of UNL students will compete in the New Venture Competition, a bracket-style competition with a variety of business ideas. Teams are formed of both individuals and small groups.
Samantha Fairclough, associate director of the UNL Center for Entrepreneurship, is involved in creating events such as the New Venture Competition. Fairclough said that the competition is open to any UNL student, both graduate and undergraduate, who is interested in pursuing entrepreneurship.
“It’s an opportunity for students who have business ideas to present them to the world and get feedback from expert judges. It’s an amazing opportunity to test the reaction of people in their position and people who have started businesses,” Fairclough said.
The competition will be set up as a bracket so that students, faculty and staff can predict each round’s outcome. Fairclough said that whoever gets the majority of the predictions correct will also be awarded a small prize.
The first round will consist of 12 different rooms with four teams competing beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday on the second floor of the Nebraska Union. After the first round, judges will select one team from each room to move onto the next round.
Round two will take place once again in the Nebraska Union at 2 p.m. Fairclough said this round will consist of four rooms with three teams each. These presentations are open to the public. In each presentation, students will have 15 minutes to present their business plan to a panel of judges with 10 minutes for follow-up questions.
After Tuesday’s competitions have ended, four finalists will compete on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Sheldon Museum of Art in front of a panel of elite judges.
Fairclough said that each of the four finalists will receive a share of $45,000. In addition, the finalists also have the opportunity for further investment up to $25,000 from the Husker Venture Fund. Furthermore, one of the 48 competing teams will be awarded the Thomas G. Guy Startup Team Award of $2,500 for demonstrating the best organization and collaboration.
The grand prize must be used to develop the respective business and all other prizes may be spent at the winner’s discretion.
Sammie Markus, a senior management major, said she created a business plan called “Wink” that she will be competing with in the New Venture Competition. “Wink” aims to eliminate waste produced by menstrual products by providing reusable tampon applicators to replace the typical single-use applicator.
If Markus places in the top four, she said she will invest the money right back into her business, most likely for a patent.
“I would love to see where I could take it, but right now I’m a broke college kid, so I don’t have the funds to make an investment in a patent or start production on real prototypes,” Markus said.
Fairclough said it’s a great personal development opportunity for students, as it can cause a lot of nerves.
“It’s probably a good thing to feel a little nervous because that kind of adrenaline gives you a sharpness to present and to be on your game,” Fairclough said.
According to Fairclough, a lot of students will experience some anxiety about competing, but she said afterwards they appreciate the value and can be proud of their accomplishments.
With only a few judges and spectators in the audience, Fairclough said the New Venture Competition is a safe space for students to experience what a real entrepreneurship meeting will feel like.
“Our judges are not sharks, they’re more of dolphins. They’re not out to attack you or cut you down. They’re about supporting and encouraging,” Fairclough said.
In past years, Fairclough said juniors and seniors tend to win, with the majority taking a couple tries to get into the final round. However, she said even if the competitors don’t get into the final round, it’s still good for students to think about the logistics of putting together an actual business.
“It’s a developmental experience for many of them, and of course, some of them will come back next year or the year after for a chance of winning,” Fairclough said.