Nebraska softball came into Thursday’s doubleheader on a three-game win streak, shutting out Virginia, Houston, and Lamar in their past three games. Unfortunately for the Huskers, the momentum came to a halt as No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 2 UCLA beat them in dominant fashion at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational.
The final score was 10-0 in just five innings against the Cowgirls and 8-0 in six innings against the Bruins, as both games were cut short due to the run-rule.
Star senior Courtney Wallace took to the pitcher's mound in the first game of the day for the Huskers. The Papillion native entered the day with an impressive ERA of zero, after starting all three of their last matchups. She threw for 14 strikeouts and only four walks in those three games combined.
Thursday’s game didn’t go quite as well. Things went downhill for the Huskers pretty quickly, as an early three-run triple in the bottom of the first by junior outfielder Katelynn Carwile gave the Cowgirls a quick 3-0 lead right off the bat.
The second inning was quiet, but the Cowgirls tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third when Carwile hit her second triple of the day, increasing the lead to 5-0.
Wallace threw 49 pitches and lasted three innings for the Huskers after giving up six hits, five runs, striking out two and walking two.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Kendall Mangel came in to relieve Wallace of her pitching duties. The inning didn’t go as planned for Nebraska, as senior outfielder Cheyenne Factor hit a 2-RBI triple down the right field line and then senior infielder Morgyn Wynne ended the day by hitting a three-run home run to left center field to cap off a 10-run lead for Oklahoma State.
Aside from having some defensive troubles, the Huskers were unable to get anything going on offense. Oklahoma State freshman Kyra Acock earned her first collegiate win, throwing the full game shutout and holding the Huskers to one hit, which came from junior outfielder Caitlynn Neal in the final inning when she ripped a line shot down the left-field line. That unfortunately wouldn’t be enough for the Huskers to make any sort of comeback, as they fell 10-0.
In game two of the doubleheader, the Huskers played at No. 2 UCLA. The outcome wasn’t much kinder to the Huskers, as they were shutout 8-0. Junior Sarah Harness got the start for the Huskers on the mound and was the Huskers’ only pitcher in the second game. She went the full five and 2/3rds innings and gave up eight runs, five of those earned, seven hits, eight strikeouts, four walks and threw a high 138 pitches.
The Bruins scored runs in five different innings. Senior Brooke Yanez took charge as pitcher and held the Huskers to two hits, three walks and struck out seven. UCLA also hit three doubles that drove in six of their eight runs and hit a solo home run in the second inning to help minimize any chance the Huskers had at winning.
The two hits for Nebraska came from twin sisters, juniors Billie and Brooke Andrews. Billie led off the game and opened it with a double to center field with hopes of getting Nebraska on the board early, but nothing came from it. In the top of the fifth inning, Brooke Andrews also hit a double to center field but was left stranded after a double play ended the inning. UCLA had a three-run sixth inning which ultimately put the game away because of the run-rule.
The Huskers will look to bounce back from the losses against another highly rated opponent as they take on No. 8 Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.