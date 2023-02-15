Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.