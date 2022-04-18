In this episode of You Heard It Queer First, Becca, Emma and Sydney analyze and discuss the 1999 teen rom-com "But I'm a Cheerleader." They talk about what makes good satire, the importance of genuine queer teen movies and how five simple steps can definitely cure your homosexuality.
You Heard It Queer First Ep. 7: But I'm a Cheerleader
- Becca Holladay, Syd Miller, Emma Whaley
- Updated
- Updated
- Comments
Becca Holladay
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emma Whaley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Trending Stories
-
OPINION: Take advantage of local restaurants
-
Nebraska gymnast overcomes setbacks, posts strong freshman season
-
Nebraska softball completes incredible comeback in victory over Minnesota
-
How UNLPD officers approach drug searches on campus
-
Board game café encourages community, connection in the Haymarket
-
Nebraska softball tops Minnesota for 17th straight win
-
Global education center at Louise Pound Hall unites Global Affairs offices
-
COLUMN: Warm weather styling hack: how to wear a bra as a shirt
-
Lincoln nonprofit holds 11th annual run to support youth education in India
-
Downtown art gallery remembers life and work of deceased artist