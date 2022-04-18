You Heard It Queer First Sig

Design by Andrea Atkinson

 Andrea Atkinson

In this episode of You Heard It Queer First, Becca, Emma and Sydney analyze and discuss the 1999 teen rom-com "But I'm a Cheerleader." They talk about what makes good satire, the importance of genuine queer teen movies and how five simple steps can definitely cure your homosexuality.

