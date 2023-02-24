Sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve break down Nebraska men's and women's basketball's chances to reach the postseason. They also discuss the men's massive win over Maryland, the women's record-breaking crowd and Nebraska Wrestling reaching No. 4 in the country.
Scarlet Fever Season Four Ep. 13: Nebraska Basketball's postseason push
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
