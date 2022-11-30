Sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve dive into the Matt Rhule hire and recap Nebraska's win over Iowa plus their experience at the game. They also touch on Nebraska volleyball as it enters the NCAA tournament and the latest in Nebraska basketball.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 9: Matt Rhule talk + Iowa win recap
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
