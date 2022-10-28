Ahead of a massive week in Husker sports, Nebraska Soccer beat writer Avery Peck joins the show to preview the Big Ten Tournament. Sports Editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve also give their predictions for the Illinois football game and discuss the latest in other fall sports.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 6: Nebraska Soccer begins Big Ten Tournament
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve, Avery Peck
Joseph Maier
Followed notifications
Gavin Struve
Followed notifications
Avery Peck
