Sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Strive recap Nebraska's loss to Purdue, preview Illinois heading into the bye week and discuss the latest in the Big Ten. They also talk Nebraska Women's Basketball being ranked heading into the season.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 5: Nebraska Football's outlook going forward
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
