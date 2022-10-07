Nebraska Football nabbed its first Big Ten win in a year, sliding themselves into a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. Sports Editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve discuss the victory over Indiana as well as preview Friday night's game against Rutgers and recap the week for Nebraska Volleyball.
featured
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 3: Nebraska beats Indiana + Rutgers Preview
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
-
-
- Comments
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Stories
-
Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s first Big Ten win in a year
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Will StarTran start to charge bus fares?
-
Nebraska volleyball defeats Maryland 3-1 despite inconsistent offense
-
N Vogue: What to wear to fashionably work out
-
Protest for bodily autonomy held outside of Nebraska Union
-
Commuter students upset as they struggle to find parking spots on campus
-
Nebraska ready to bring physicality to the ‘wild west’ of Big Ten football
-
OPINION: You should live off campus
-
DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Indiana
-
Congressional candidates clash in debate at UNL College of Journalism