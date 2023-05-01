Sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve recap Nebraska football's spring game and dive into the latest transfer portal news for both Nebraska football and basketball.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 18: Spring Game Recap + Transfer Portal News
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
