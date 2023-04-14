Baseball beat writer Anthony Rubek joins the show to discuss the latest in Nebraska baseball as well as dive into why the team seems to be so inconsistent. Sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve also talk the latest in Nebraska basketball transfer portal news as well as Track and Field's start to its outdoor season.
featured
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 17: Why is Nebraska baseball so inconsistent?
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve, Anthony Rubek
-
-
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
Followed notifications
Anthony Rubek
Followed notifications
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
