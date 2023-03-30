Beat writer Ben Drozd joins the show to discuss Nebraska softball's strong start to the season as they open Big Ten Play, as well as to wrap up the Women's basketball season after their recent loss in the WNIT.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 16: Nebraska Softball off to hot start
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve, Ben Drozd
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
Ben Drozd
