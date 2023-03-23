Sports Editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve discuss Nebraska women's basketball's WNIT run and preview their upcoming matchup with Kansas. They also recap Men's basketball's disappointing Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Wrestling Championships and Track and Field Championships.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 15: Nebraska's WNIT Run
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
