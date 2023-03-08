With the Big Ten basketball tournament just around the corner, sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve break down Nebraska men's basketball's chances to go on a run and reach the postseason. They also dive into the NIT possibilities for Nebraska women's basketball and recap a successful weekend for Nebraska wrestling.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 14: Can Nebrasketball make noise in the B10 Tournament?
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Gavin Struve
