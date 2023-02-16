Sports editors Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve dive into a massive week for Nebraska men's basketball after two electrifying wins at home. They also discuss Nebraska women's basketball's chances of making the NCAA Tournament after two tough losses, as well as talk Wrestling and Track and Field.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 12: Nebraska Basketball's huge week
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
