scarlet fever
Art by Andrea Atkinson

In this week's episode of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt start the show by breaking down major arrivals and departures on the Husker men's basketball team, women's basketball team and football team. After breaking down two squads headed in different directions in Husker softball and baseball, Grant and Landon close the show by breaking down the Final Four and offering National Championship predictions.

