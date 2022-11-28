Omaha-based indie rock band Bad Self Portraits made the trip to The Daily Nebraskan office to perform some of their original songs on Nov. 11. Listen to band members Ingrid Howell, Jesse White, Cole Kempcke and Connor Paintin sing, strum and key their way through three tracks from their most recent EP “Fear Of Missing Out.” This video contains explicit language.
Press Play: Bad Self Portraits, live from the office
- Multimedia by Evan Dondlinger, Nandini Rainikindi and Zekiel Williams
Evan Dondlinger
Senior Multimedia Editor/Film Critic
Nandini Rainikindi
Lead Video Producer
Zekiel Williams
Editor-in-chief
