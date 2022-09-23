New hosts of the Scarlet Fever, Joseph Maier and Gavin Struve, bring you the first episode of season four. They dive into the biggest surprises of the 2022 Nebraska football season as well as give their thoughts on the Big Ten Power Rankings.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep 1: The Scarlet Fever Returns
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
