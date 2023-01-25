The party interrogates Francis, the ogres' captor, about a mysterious entity known as "The One." Tonya uses her flirting skills to protect Captain from an old fishing rival.
DNDND Season 2 Ep. 3: A Guide to Kidnapping and Seduction
- Emma Whaley, Alexandra Carollo, Maddie Ames, Jolie Peal
Emma Whaley
Senior Culture Editor
Lexie Carollo
Assistant Culture Editor
Maddie Ames
Assistant Culture Editor
Jolie Peal
Senior Culture Editor
