Welcome back to another episode of DNDND! Follow along as Em, Minvera, Nett and Skol learn more about the wizard and their two college interns, King and Leith.
DNDND Ep 2
- Maddie Ames, Jolie Peal, Nick McConnell, Sydney Miller, Emma Whaley
- Updated
- Updated
- Comments
Maddie Ames
News Reporter and Copy Edtor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jolie Peal
Senior Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Nick McConnell
Assistant news editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emma Whaley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Trending Stories
-
COLUMN: Lessons in chill I learned from seeing Snoop Dogg on 4/20
-
Omaha band with chemistry and heart to frequent Lincoln this spring
-
Weekly crime log, April 17-23
-
“You’ll shoot your eye out,” Orbeez Challenge strikes at UNL
-
UNL still does not meet Asian studies needs, falls behind in representation
-
OPINION: We need a train line from Lincoln to Omaha
-
Nebraska softball drops both games to Wisconsin, ends winning streak
-
The Nebraska football 2022 NFL Draft mega-preview: Part 1
-
Nebraska softball overcomes late struggles to defeat Wisconsin
-
Nebraska baseball avoids sweep in dominant victory over Indiana