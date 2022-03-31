Mary Foster is a junior finance major striving to help everyday people financially. Even though the finance field is extremely male dominated, Foster is not letting that stop her. As one of the few women in Big Red Investment, and the only one in Stock Pitch, Foster is finding ways to break through the mold and leave her mark.
Breaking Through a Male Dominated Career: Mary Foster
- Multimedia by Nandini Rainikindi
