If you use Amazon for your shopping needs, there's a way to use it to help the Daily Nebraskan.
Maybe you've heard of Amazon Smile, but it's the program that donates 0.5 percent of Amazon purchases to the nonprofit of your choice. Here are the ways you can activate it.
Desktop computer:
- Go to Smile.Amazon.com (and bookmark for later!)
- Go to Account and Lists, then find AmazonSmile Charity List. Type Daily Nebraskan in the search bar.
- When checing out, you should see the Daily Nebraskan mentioned as a charity that benefits from your purchase at the bottom of the screen before purchasing.
- Remember, you have to check out at Smile.Amazon.com for the purchases to benefit the DN but once you choose it, it is saved.
From a Mobile Device
- Open the Amazon app or download the app for your mobile device.
- Click the Main Menu at the bottom right corner of your screen. It is the icon with three lines on top of each other.
- Scroll to the bottom and select Settings. Select the Daily Nebraskan as your charity, then follow the instructions to turn on AmazonSmile in the app.
- Once the Daily Nebraskan is your selected charity, future purchases on the app will benefit the DN.
