The DN has always been popular

Happy birthday!

Happy (almost) Birthday to the Daily Nebraskan!

Tuesday, June 13 is the 122nd birthday of the Daily Nebraskan. I think we can all agree that the DN is worth celebrating, and it's time to make this an actual tradition. 

Here's how we can all party together:

Share your favorite DN memories on social media! I love seeing photos from everyone's eras, and you never know what a memory might unlock for someone else! Tag friends from your era on social media and challenge them to share their favorite memories, too!

Donate to the Daily Nebraskan's Editorial Support Fund. Every little bit helps as we continue toward our goal to raise $2.5 million to pay for student salaries forever. 

Read the first-ever Daily Nebraskan: https://nebnewspapers.unl.edu/lccn/sn96080312/1901-06-13/ed-1/seq-1/

