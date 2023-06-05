Happy (almost) Birthday to the Daily Nebraskan!
Tuesday, June 13 is the 122nd birthday of the Daily Nebraskan. I think we can all agree that the DN is worth celebrating, and it's time to make this an actual tradition.
Here's how we can all party together:
- Share your favorite DN memories on social media! I love seeing photos from everyone's eras, and you never know what a memory might unlock for someone else! Tag friends from your era on social media and challenge them to share their favorite memories, too!
- Donate to the Daily Nebraskan's Editorial Support Fund. Every little bit helps as we continue toward our goal to raise $2.5 million to pay for student salaries forever.
- Read the first-ever Daily Nebraskan: https://nebnewspapers.unl.edu/lccn/sn96080312/1901-06-13/ed-1/seq-1/
Find more DN alums and alumni news: