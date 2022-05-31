Pop quiz: What year did the Daily Nebraskan publish its first issue?
OK, so you know it was 1901, but what was the date?
The answer: June 13, 1901. That means the DN will officially turn 121 years old! (And yes, that means the DN is turning 21 for the second time...cue up the Duffy's jokes)
I think we can all agree that the DN is worth celebrating, so why have we never really celebrated its birthday? Well, no time like the present to begin!
Here's how we can all party together:
- Donate to the Daily Nebraskan's Editorial Support Fund. We are fortunate that Heather Davis, a second-generation DNer from the class of 1994, has thrown down a challenge: She will donate $1650 to the DN if we can get 20 alums to make a donation to this link.
- Heather was a DN reporter, and went on to get her law degree from UNL in 1997. She is currently a Corporate Vice President for The Nautilus Group, a service of New York Life Insurance Co. She and I had a great conversation about what the DN meant to her, and through her company she was able to get them to do a 100 percent match. She encourages others to explore their employers' charitable giving options as a way to maximize each dollar - some will even do a 2:1 match!
- Share your favorite DN memories on social media! I love seeing photos from everyone's eras, and you never know what a memory might unlock for someone else! And if you made a donation, challenge someone you know to match it.
- Play DN's Tic Tac Toe: Let everyone know how many ways you won!
Thank you for all of your continued support.
- Allen