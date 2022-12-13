One of my personal goals in 2022 was to encourage more alumni engagement, and I want to thank all of you that continue to show how special the Daily Nebraskan is, whether that's with your time, your energy, your financial support - or all three!
First, I wanted to provide a quick update on the DN's fundraising efforts. Thus far in 2022, the DN has raised $27,093 and now has $448,280.06 in its endowment fund. That is nearly 20 percent of the way to our $2.5 million goal and it projects to disperse $18,000 to help pay for student salaries this fiscal year, which is roughly one full month of payroll.
The staff and I are in awe of everyone who has helped us get this far. Your dollars are hard at work paying the students to help enhance the lives of UNL students and helping pay our students for the valuable experience you once enjoyed.
Our team is excited about 2023 and next month we are going to hold the first of a few strategic planning meetings to make sure the DN's mission is clearly defined and the newsroom's goals are properly aligned. If you are interested in helping, email me and we can have a conversation. We have a few alumni spots available to help.
If you haven't given to the DN yet this year and you have the capacity, you can do so by clicking here.
Also, does your company match employee donations? If so, the DN Alumni Endowment Fund would love to be included in donations.
Thank you!