The Daily Nebraskan's Hall of Fame will be inducting its staff from 1971-72 on October 22.
Life on campus in 1971 was dynamic and transforming. The Daily Nebraskan reflected this in its coverage of
- Changing the university’s Co-Ed dorm visitation policies
- George McGovern campaigning in the Nebraska Union
- Bob Kerrey conveying his Vietnam experiences
- Johnny Carson attending a Nebraska football game
- A football team repeating a national championship
The Daily Nebraskan also reported that Regent Robert Prokop plagiarized a column he submitted for the Daily Nebraskan. This brought state-wide attention and condemnation resolutions from the faculty and student governments. The coverage reverberated 30 years later when Prokop unsuccessfully sued the paper for libel.
That staff will be recognized for its achievements by being inducted into the Daily Nebraskan’s Hall of Fame.
Please join us on October 22 for the ceremony and to reunite with your former staff members. It will be on campus and also available on Zoom. We will send more details later.
To help us plan, please email by Aug. 31 your possible intentions of attending and whether it would be in person. This wouldn’t commit you.
Also, let us know if you have contact information for any of the following: Steve Arvanette, Jim Gray, Steve Kadel, Lucy Kerchberger, Linda Larson, Beth Malashock, Phil Merryweather, Leo Schiedher, Gregg Scott, Larry Swanson or Laura Willers.
I hope to meet many of you in October,
Dan Shattil, Daily Nebraskan General Manager Emeritus