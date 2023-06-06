In just a few days, the Daily Nebraskan went from a bustling newsroom to a ghost town. But, many of current and former DNers are busy with big job opportunities and internships.
Here's a list of some of the more high-profile internships and jobs DNers are working this summer:
- Megan Buffington, former Senior Opinion Editor and next year's Project manager: Dow Jones News Fund internship hosted at Arizona State University. She's only been there a few weeks, but is already hosting podcasts.
- Jenna Ebbers, former Senior News Editor and recent graduate: Was named one of three student fellows for the Carnegie-Knight News21 Program at Arizona State University.
- Lexie Worden, former Engagement Director and future Managing Editor: Marketing intern at Election Systems & Software
- Joseph Maier, Sports Editor: Intern at Hudl for video content and social media
- Owen Reimer, Assistant News Editor: Writing for the Silicon Prairie News, which covers Nebraska start-ups, businesses and technology.
- Marissa Kraus, Assistant Sports Editor: Communications intern with the Nebraska Golf Association