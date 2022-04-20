Every semester, The Daily Nebraskan will conduct a newsroom diversity report through its Diversity & Inclusion Board.
This is the third iteration of the report, with the other two coming in the fall of 2020 and 2021. Previously, this was an annual survey, but the board has decided to change it to once a semester.
We collect demographic data such as race, gender, sexuality and more to give a clear picture of the representation — or lack thereof — in our newsroom. We also have started to collect feedback from staffers on how they view our progress in diversity and inclusion and where we could improve.
For context, the DN’s senior staff consists of 19 members. The survey was also filled out by 49 general staff members and one member of the Daily Nebraskan Media Group (DNMG).
Just like last semester, 16 of 19 senior staffers are white. The racial diversity of the rest of the staff has also taken a small hit, with the percentage of non-white staffers dropping from 24.5% to 21.6%.
At this moment, the Daily Nebraskan has no Black or Native American staff members.
Women make up the majority of both the senior and general staff.
The percentage of general staffers who have a sexuality other than heterosexual has increased, from 20.4% in the fall to 25.5% in the spring.
One of the most pronounced shifts came in the staff’s religious affiliation. In the last two surveys, Catholicism was the most prominent religion in the newsroom. This time, the two largest groups, with 19 members each, were Christianity and those who answered with “none,” “N/A” or left the question blank. The latter number doesn’t include the six staffers who are agnostic or the four who are atheist.
More staffers were willing to answer the household income question this semester. While a similar percentage of staffers have a household income of over $100,000 (36.8% in fall 2021, 36.5% in spring 2022), there’s been an increase of staff members who answered with a household income under $50,000, from nine to 12.
In addition, 47 staff members work to support themselves.
The Daily Nebraskan employs 11 first-generation students.
The majority of the staff is in-state students at 39 staffers, with 31 coming from out of state.
23 staff members do not have a major within the journalism college. 21 are double majors.
Two members of the general staff have a first language other than English, with those languages being Mandarin and Tajik. Over 40% of the staff is able to speak more than one language, although not all are fluent.
What are we doing about it?
The Daily Nebraskan’s Diversity and Inclusion Board has been working since spring 2020 to increase diversity in the newsroom. So far, the surveys have not reflected the progress wanted at the publication.
Racial diversity in the general staff has jumped since the first survey in fall 2020. Then, 87.5% of the general staff was white, contrasted with 78% now. That difference is nearly negated, however, by a drop in senior staff diversity. Overall, 18.6% of The Daily Nebraskan is non-white, a small gain from the figure of 16.2% in 2020.
None of these numbers are even up to par with the university’s racial diversity. Over a quarter of students at Nebraska are non-white.
It is evident that there is still much work to be done. This academic year, the board has created bias training documents for the staff and updated the application to work at The Daily Nebraskan to be more inclusive.
A large focus of the board’s work has been hiring practices. The board created a sheet listing organizations on campus which serve marginalized communities on campus. The sheet has been provided to senior staffers as they hire new members, so they can expand their reach to communities the publication has not made as much effort to connect with in the past.
The Daily Nebraskan’s Diversity and Inclusion Board will continue to prioritize building relationships with all groups on campus moving forward, which is crucial to making sure our coverage is the best it can be. If you’re a student who would like to be involved, the application for next year’s board is currently open.