Rodney D. Bennett, priority candidate to be the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor, is answering questions from the campus community this week in public forums. Each forum is free and open to the public, and a Zoom option is available as well.
Bennett previously served as the first Black president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nine years. On May 22, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter announced Bennett the priority candidate for the position of UNL chancellor. Beginning that day, Bennett is undergoing a 30-day vetting period required by state law.
Five forums took place on Tuesday. A Daily Nebraskan reporter attended three of those forums:
Fine & Performing Arts and Architecture Forum
Engineering Forum
Journalism and Mass Communications and Libraries Forum
Budget reductions
Bennett spent much of Tuesday explaining his approach to the budget reductions necessary to the UNL’s solvency: in April, Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university is facing a $23.2 million budget deficit. Last Thursday, Green approved budget cut recommendations returned to him by the university’s Academic Planning Committee, which amounted to $10,770,191 in savings.
As chancellor, Bennett would have to make further cuts to the university’s budget to keep its finances afloat. Bennett said his approach to budget reductions would be strategic, and underlined UNL’s Grand Challenges as a key focus in budget talks moving forward.
Bennett says he has not yet seen budget cut recommendations, and that any cuts will not be made without him understanding them or having had them explained to him.— Jerry Saguin (@JerrySaguin) June 6, 2023
We will have to make "difficult decisions," Bennett says, making no promises about what or what will not be cut.
Bennett said that during his time at USM, underperforming departments were given an opportunity to develop, and that practice would continue if he became chancellor.
University staff compensation and preventing turnover
Bennett said that despite budget reductions, university staff will be trained and compensated fairly. At USM, Bennett said, he raised the minimum employee wage twice, from $9.10 to over $12. If he became chancellor, Bennett said pay increases would be based on merit rather than occur across the board.
“We want to reward contribution,” Bennett said.
At USM, Bennett said he stemmed staff turnover by updating job descriptions, reclassifying those jobs and increasing their pay based on the midrange pay of their new classification. Bennett said he provided support for staff learning opportunities and ensured that parents and guardians could put their children first.
Graduate compensation
Bennett said he changed his mind about the potential of online degree programs, including graduate programs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Online and graduate education saved us from budget catastrophe,” Bennett said, about the role those programs played when USM shut down amid the pandemic.
During his time at USM, Bennett said he increased graduate stipends significantly. He noted the importance of finding suitable housing units for graduate students.
Improving enrollment and student retention
Bennett named strong academic advising and retaining compassionate faculty as two ways to support student enrollment and retention.
At USM, Bennett said, he asked faculty to inquire about students’ personal lives, and that the practice improved student retention. To improve enrollment, he said that all students should feel special when they are being recruited to and enrolling at UNL.