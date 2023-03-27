The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s new $160 million athletic facility is expected to open this year, nearly four years after the project was announced.
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Will there be a pedestrian walkway between Memorial Stadium and the new athletic building that is being constructed? As someone living in the Bottoms, a pathway could cut down on my walk.”
There will be a sidewalk along the northeast side of the stadium connecting the east and northwest parking lots, according to Grant Watson, a UNL construction manager.
“We are replacing the old sidewalk on the northeast side of the stadium with some minor changes,” Watson said.