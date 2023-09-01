As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Where have the physical copies of the newspapers gone, and will they be coming back? Why or why not? Can the New York Times and Wall Street Journal come back?”
The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska allocates a portion of student fees to the Student Readership Program, which gives all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students memberships to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. Students can learn how to access those resources here.
In April 2023, ASUN’s Committee for Fee Allocations approved allocating $105,000 toward the readership program for the 2023-24 school year — $20,000 less than in the 2022-23 school year. ASUN plans to draw from a reserve fund for the next three years, reducing the program’s financial burden on student fees, according to Shivani Mudhelli, former CFA chairperson.
Previously, ASUN provided physical copies of the papers, but they stopped doing this before any current representatives attended the school. Still, they will not be bringing them back, Student Body President Paul Pechous said.
ASUN stopped providing physical papers for multiple reasons, he said. For one, students weren’t using them enough to justify their purchase. Having physical copies limited the number of students who could take a paper on a given day, but with online subscriptions, any student can access much more news at any time, Pechous said.
Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, newspapers couldn’t be delivered, Pechous said.