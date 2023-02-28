As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Does UNL have plans to add parking structures by Innovation Campus, to support students and fans attending games at the outdoor sports complex and the Devaney Center?”
A large percentage of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students use their car to get to and around campus, along with other areas of Lincoln. Parking has been a topic of conversation for a lot of students wondering if there will be room in the lots throughout campus. Now, one student is wondering if there are plans to add parking to Innovation Campus, Bob Devaney Sports Center, Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium and Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.
According to Daniel Duncan, executive director at Nebraska Innovation Campus, they have a long-range plan that includes adding parking garages for employees and visitors.
Duncan says no plans have been made at the moment to add parking for athletic events.
“NIC may partner with Athletics on a parking garage that would serve both athletic events and NIC businesses, but any potential garage for athletic events is likely years away,” Duncan said.
UNL parking maps can be found here.