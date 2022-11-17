As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, Cooper Sheets, a senior computer science major, asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why is the UNL menu website down so often?”
Throughout the semester, students have been inconvenienced by the lack of consistency of the website where students can find the dining halls' menus. While the website can work perfectly one day, there is no telling when it will go down, leaving the menus unreachable.
According to Ellyn McCarter, the nutrition manager for Dining Services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, this problem is due to an ongoing issue with the website’s server.
“We have been working with our [Information Technology Services] department and have been told there is an issue with the server that has yet to be resolved,” said McCarter.
Unfortunately, while both dining services and the ITS department are working hard to fix the server, there is no definitive date for when the website will be permanently fixed.