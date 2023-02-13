As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, Cooper Sheets, a senior computer science major, asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why has Memorial Stadium been so active lately? It seems to be playing videos and music at all hours.”
Memorial Stadium is known for its impressive lights, music and video screens that entertain fans during home football games, but what are they used for in the off-season?
John Ingram, associate athletic director for Campus Planning and Construction, said that the lights, music and video screens are being used for football recruiting visits.
During Matt Rhule’s tenure at Nebraska, students might see the stadium more active in the off season than previous years. Rhule already has 28 recruits, not counting transfers, for this upcoming season — more than each of the last three years.