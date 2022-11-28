As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, Rachel Adams asked, “What do we do about overnight guest parking for a guest of a student who lives in the dorms? Is there a place to get valid parking?”
While overnight guests are allowed at university dorms with the consent of other roommates, parking spots for those with neither resident or commuter parking permits are limited.
Students without a regular parking permit that wish to park on campus overnight or during class breaks must contact Parking and Transit Services to make arrangements, according to Dan Carpenter, director of Parking and Transit Services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Parking and Transit Services website outlines a few main areas that are available for guests to park at including surface, garage and meter options.
A map of UNL guest parking on City Campus can be found here, and a map of guest parking on East Campus can be found here.
The easiest way to obtain a guest parking permit on City Campus is to call Parking and Transit Services at 402-472-1800. Permits valid on East Campus may be purchased at the College of Law or online.